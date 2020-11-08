All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

NBA 2K21 is a massive 120GB on the Xbox Series X/S

NBA 2K21 weighs an incredible 121.7GB on the Xbox Series X in its current pre-release version, should be a bit smaller soon.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 8 2020 8:32 PM CST
There's going to be countless gamers who buy NBA 2K21 for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, but it looks like the game is going to be huge -- up to 120GB in fact.

NBA 2K21 is a massive 120GB on the Xbox Series X/S 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The news is coming from a Reddit user who posted a screenshot of the official Xbox Store details for NBA 2K21, which even if it's a pre-release version of the game, should weigh in at over 121.7GB. Even if the developers make it smaller before release, it should still require 100GB+.

Now remember, the Xbox Series S might ship with 512GB of storage but it should only have around 364GB of usable space -- so between NBA 2K21 and Call of Duty, you're probably going to be out of space. The higher-end flagship Xbox Series X console has 1TB of space, so you won't have this issue -- you'll be able to install a few more games yet.

NBA 2K21 is available now for Xbox One, PS4, and PC -- with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 versions launching with the consoles.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, gamespot.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

