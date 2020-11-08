All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon get free Disney+ trials

Xbox Game Pass subscribers may soon get free trials to Disney+ included with their subscriptions as part of the new perk system.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Nov 8 2020 6:45 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Xbox is teasing a pretty awesome new perk for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon get free Disney+ trials 235 | TweakTown.com

A recent Tweet from Xbox strongly hints that Disney+ subscriptions will soon be given out to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users. The promo will be part of the Xbox Game Pass perk system, which rewards subscribers with various offers like free trials for Spotify Premium, Discord Nitro, and a bunch of in-game cosmetics and extras.

We don't know the details just yet, but expect maybe a few weeks of free Disney+ access. More recent promos include a Funimation streaming trial (which is interesting since Sony owns Funimation). The idea here is cross-synergy and promotion of two subscriptions at once: Disney rides the huge Game Pass wave, and Microsoft benefits from more sign-ups and continued subscriptions.

Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.52
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/8/2020 at 4:55 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.