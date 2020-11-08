All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

China launches world's first 6G satellite into space to test 6G tech

China launches the world's first 6G satellite into space to test first 6G frequency band in space, 6G up to 100X faster than 5G.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 8 2020 7:45 AM CST
The US elections have taken over the headlines right now, but China is out putting on a show for the world launching the world's first 6G satellite into space to test out the next-gen technology.

China launched the experimental satellite that had next-gen 6G technology on-board the Long March 6 carrier rocket, firing it up into orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in China's northern Shanxi Province on Friday. China launched the 6G part alongside 12 other satellites.

The "UESTC" satellite aka Star Era-12 was named after the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, with the new 6G satellite being used to test the performance of 6G frequency band in space.

  • Crazy fact: 6G technology offers 100x the speed of 5G... and 5G is up to 10x the speed of 4G. 6G is a truly next-gen leap.
NEWS SOURCES:bbc.com, pbs.twimg.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

