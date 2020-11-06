WD blows hinges off PCIe 4.0 SSD doors, the new champion to beat?

WD comes out like a wrecking ball, has Sabrent, Samsung and most importantly -- your wallet in its sights, check these results!!

Everyone is talking about Samsung's 980 Pro, and Phison's E18 Gen4 SSDs. However, everyone kind of forgot about the WD Black SN850. Well, everyone will be paying close attention going forward. In our most important metrics, Western Digital's Gen4 Black SN850 2TB SSD is serving up numbers that we've not seen before from a Gen4 SSD. Take a look for yourselves:

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Starting with Anvil's, new scoring record for any flash based SSD. MAX IOPS, random read IOPS, new record for any flash based SSD. Gaming, best we've ever seen from a flash based, high-capacity SSD. And consumer workloads, by FAR the best we've seen from any flash-based SSD.