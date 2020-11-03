It looks like EK is making a thermoelectric CPU cooler
EK Water Blocks may be stepping into the world of thermoelectric cooling with a new water block with an integrated Peltier cooler.
EK water blocks have not announced that it's building a thermoelectric Peltier cooler (TEC), but Linus Sebastien used one in his latest LTT video, so the company must be at least experimenting with the idea.
The Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel released a video called "The Fastest Gaming PC in the World!...For Now!," which features a cherry-picked Core-i9 10900K with a hefty 5.4GHz overlock on it. To achieve that level of performance, Linus used a cooler from EK Water Blocks that he said he isn't allowed to talk about, but he did show it off.
The cooler in question is a huge CPU block with an EK logo in the center. Linus said it's one of the heaviest coolers he's held in a while. He also pointed out a few leads that come out of the block, hinting at what is unique about it.
Linus also noted that it requires a PCI-E power lead, which gives it away: The unannounced block is likely a thermoelectric cooling device that uses the Peltier effect to extract heat from the CPU.
Peltier coolers aren't new, but they are rarely used because the technology requires a significant amount of electrical current to function. Linus used a 1600w power supply for this build, which reinforces our conclusion that this new EK block is a TEC for extreme overclocking.