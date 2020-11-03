All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EK's newest monoblock is perfect if you hate RGB

The EK monoblock for the ASUS ROG Maximus XII Hero is available with D-RGB for lighting nuts and matte black for RGB haters.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Tue, Nov 3 2020 12:13 AM CST
EK introduced a pair of monoblock coolers for the ASUS ROG Maximus XII Hero: One with a clear top and RGB lighting and one without.

EK's newest monoblock is perfect if you hate RGB 01 | TweakTown.com

The EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Maximus XII Hero monoblock offers a large nickel-plated electrolytic copper base that makes contact with both the CPU and the motherboard VRMs, allowing for maximum cooling of your critical components under load.

EK is offering two variants of the new monoblock. As is typical with EK blocks, the EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Maximus XII Hero monoblock is available with a clear acrylic top and a nickel-plated base. The clear version includes digital addressable RGB LEDs, which are fully compatible with ASUS Aura Sync lighting control.

You can also get the EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Maximus XII Hero monoblock in a matte black finish. The black version features a black POM acetal top, and it does not include any RGB lights.

EK said you could order the EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Maximus XII Hero monoblock today. The acrylic version ships immediately, the acetal version will ship November 4. Both options sell for $179.99.

NEWS SOURCE:ekwb.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

