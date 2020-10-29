Immersed adds virtual keyboard overlays to its VR workspace platform

Immersed's Virtual Keyboard Overlay lets you access your keyboard while your VR headset is on. Now your can work all day in VR.

Immersed pushed a new update for its virtual workspace application, making it far easier to type in VR. With the Virtual Keyboard Overlay, putting a headset on no longer hides your keyboard.

Immersed is a VR application that integrates wirelessly with your PC to give you an expansive, private workspace wherever you are. Immersed offers multi-screen computing, multi-user shared environments with shared displays or whiteboards, and a virtual webcam so you can join zoom meetings as a virtual avatar.

Today, Immersed solved one of the most significant limitations of its system. Now you can see your keyboard while you have your headset on. Previously, you had to use your motion controllers to type or fumble to find your keyboard blindly. Now with Virtual Keyboard Overlay, you'll be able to see it on screen.

The Immersed Virtual Keyboard Overlay works in conjunction with the Oculus Quest headset's hand-tracking features, which means you'll see your virtual fingers typing on your virtual keyboard while your real fingers type on your actual keyboard.

Immersed is available on the Oculus Store. The basic version is free and gives your remote access to a Mac, Windows, or Linux computer. If you need access to the collaborative features, Immersed offers paid tiers that start at $14.99 per month.