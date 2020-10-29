Travis Scott goes beyond all limits in new PlayStation 5 promo ad

Sony's new PS5 advert inspires new groundbreaking gaming experiences that go beyond current-generation hardware limitations.

Rapper Travis Scott, Sony's new creative partner, introduces a dramatic new advertisement for next-gen PlayStation 5 gaming.

Sony rolled out its new PlayStation 5 launch ad that makes some pretty big claims. There's talk about pushing boundaries past current-gen gaming as part of the new Play Has No Limits tagline. Admittedly the footage feels more like a motivational video on YouTube than an ad for a new console.

The biggest takeaway from the trailer is how Sony is pushing a new era of gaming with hardware and peripheral innovations. The PS5's DualSense controller opens new doorways to sensory interaction and play, giving games more immersive feedback in all types of games from shooters to racing games. The PS5's ultra-fast SSD ensures instant loading, and its higher-end Navi RDNA 2.0 GPU enables 4K 60FPS gaming. In short, console gaming will now look, play, and feel better than ever--something that's really dramatized in the latest ad.

The PlayStation 5 releases November 12, 2020 for $499 (disc-based model) and $399 (digital-only model).