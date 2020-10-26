This new Mandalorian Xbox controllers costs $160, drops on December 31

The Mandalorian S2 begins on October 30, with Microsoft announcing its new Mandalorian Xbox One controller for $160 on December 31.

The Mandalorian will soon be streaming its second season on Disney+ and right after that we a newly-announced Xbox One controller bundle.

The new Mandalorian Xbox One controller looks pretty damn nice, but you better have those Benjamins ready as it costs $160 on its own. The weird thing here is that The Mandalorian S2 drops on October 28, the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X consoles drop in November -- while the new Mandalorian controller will be released on December 31, 2020.

The new controller will work on the current-gen Xbox One and next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles, with Microsoft using a unique design and pattern "reminiscent of beskar steel". What is beskar steel? That's what the armor that Din "Mando" Djarin's bounty hunter is made from.

Microsoft includes a slick Xbox Pro Charging Stand, and so you should for $160. The new Mandalorian controller will be available on December 31, 2020.