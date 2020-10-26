NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

This new Mandalorian Xbox controllers costs $160, drops on December 31

The Mandalorian S2 begins on October 30, with Microsoft announcing its new Mandalorian Xbox One controller for $160 on December 31.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Oct 26 2020 10:29 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Mandalorian will soon be streaming its second season on Disney+ and right after that we a newly-announced Xbox One controller bundle.

This new Mandalorian Xbox controllers costs $160, drops on December 31 01 | TweakTown.com

The new Mandalorian Xbox One controller looks pretty damn nice, but you better have those Benjamins ready as it costs $160 on its own. The weird thing here is that The Mandalorian S2 drops on October 28, the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X consoles drop in November -- while the new Mandalorian controller will be released on December 31, 2020.

The new controller will work on the current-gen Xbox One and next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles, with Microsoft using a unique design and pattern "reminiscent of beskar steel". What is beskar steel? That's what the armor that Din "Mando" Djarin's bounty hunter is made from.

Microsoft includes a slick Xbox Pro Charging Stand, and so you should for $160. The new Mandalorian controller will be available on December 31, 2020.

Buy at Amazon

LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/26/2020 at 6:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.