Microsoft embraces memes, makes a real Xbox Series X fridge

Microsoft actually did it. They embraced the memes and made a life-sized Xbox Series X fridge that stays nice and chilly.

Published Sat, Oct 24 2020 2:26 PM CDT
First Microsoft embraced the Halo: Infinite Craig meme. Now they're having some fun with the Xbox Series X's fridge meme.

Microsoft actually created an Xbox Series X fridge, and like the shoe-boxed shape console, it's absolutely gigantic. The hilarious fridge is an exact scale replica of the new next-gen Xbox Series X, complete with front and back ports and an Xbox logo that actually lights up when it's plugged in. The fridge even makes the signature Xbox Series X boot-up sound as you open the door.

The fridge came in a box resembling the Series X's retail case--and it was so big that YouTuber iJustine couldn't shut her garage door. Microsoft made three Series X fridge replicas just for the lulz, and it's definitely a nice touch to help the console's marketing push for the November launch.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

