There may be a problem with the Quest 2 Elite Strap design

Facebook may be dealing with a design flaw in its Quest 2 Elite Strap design. Many people are reporting their upgraded head straps are already broken just a week after Facebook started shipping the product.

The new Oculus Quest 2 is getting a lot of attention right now. Tons of people have had their first experience with VR in the last week, game developers are setting incredible sales growth, and Quest 2 is moving faster than Facebook expected.

It's not all sunshine and rainbows surrounding the Quest 2 launch. It appears that some of the people who invested the most into the Quest 2 platform are getting a raw deal. Numerous reports of broken Elite Head Straps have popped up over the last few days. We counted no less than a dozen posts on Reddit in just the past 24 hours.

The problem appears to be consistent for everyone who posted an image. The straps break at approximately the middle point between where it attaches to the Quest 2 headset and the rear mechanical adjustment system. The problem also appears to plague both the Elite and Elite Battery Strap models.

To their credit, the customer support team at Oculus appears to be taking the problem seriously and addressing it properly. A Reddit user who goes by u/raceraot posted a screenshot of a message that Oculus Support sent them after complaining about a broken strap. The message stated that Oculus Support "would like to more closely investigate" the broken strap and replace it with a fresh one.

If you're having trouble with your Quest 2 Elite Strap, the best thing to do is contact Oculus Support for a replacement. However, if you were planning to order an upgraded strap, you may want to wait until Oculus determines if these are isolated issues or worthy of a full recall.

We've reached out to Facebook Reality Labs for comment.