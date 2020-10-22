NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
GIVEAWAY: Gaming peripherals upgrade thanks to Corsair worth $280

There may be a problem with the Quest 2 Elite Strap design

Many people are reporting Oculus Quest 2 Elite Straps are breaking under light use. Facebook may be dealing with a product defect.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Oct 22 2020 8:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Facebook may be dealing with a design flaw in its Quest 2 Elite Strap design. Many people are reporting their upgraded head straps are already broken just a week after Facebook started shipping the product.

There may be a problem with the Quest 2 Elite Strap design 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Oculus Quest 2 is getting a lot of attention right now. Tons of people have had their first experience with VR in the last week, game developers are setting incredible sales growth, and Quest 2 is moving faster than Facebook expected.

It's not all sunshine and rainbows surrounding the Quest 2 launch. It appears that some of the people who invested the most into the Quest 2 platform are getting a raw deal. Numerous reports of broken Elite Head Straps have popped up over the last few days. We counted no less than a dozen posts on Reddit in just the past 24 hours.

There may be a problem with the Quest 2 Elite Strap design 01 | TweakTown.com

The problem appears to be consistent for everyone who posted an image. The straps break at approximately the middle point between where it attaches to the Quest 2 headset and the rear mechanical adjustment system. The problem also appears to plague both the Elite and Elite Battery Strap models.

To their credit, the customer support team at Oculus appears to be taking the problem seriously and addressing it properly. A Reddit user who goes by u/raceraot posted a screenshot of a message that Oculus Support sent them after complaining about a broken strap. The message stated that Oculus Support "would like to more closely investigate" the broken strap and replace it with a fresh one.

There may be a problem with the Quest 2 Elite Strap design 02 | TweakTown.com

If you're having trouble with your Quest 2 Elite Strap, the best thing to do is contact Oculus Support for a replacement. However, if you were planning to order an upgraded strap, you may want to wait until Oculus determines if these are isolated issues or worthy of a full recall.

We've reached out to Facebook Reality Labs for comment.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 64 GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.00
$299.00$299.00$299.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/22/2020 at 8:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, reddit.com, reddit.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.