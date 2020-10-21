Devolver Digital and Croteam get married, new Serious Sam games in dev

Indie publisher Devolver Digital has acquired Croteam in a sweeping marriage of the ages, and more Serious Sam games are in dev.

Irreverent indie publisher Devolver Digital has acquired Croteam, the Croation dev team behind Serious Sam and The Talos Principle.

After years of dating, Devolver Digital has finally put a ring on Croteam. The publisher has bought out the Serious Sam dev for an undisclosed sum, finally giving the studio much-needed permanence in an unpredictable market. Devolver confirms that Talos Principle 2, new Serious Sam games, and fresh new IP are all currently in development at Croteam.

Devolver has acquired Croteam...or maybe Croteam has acquired Devolver...who could really know at this point in the relationship. What's certain is that our future together is ultra exciting with new projects like The Talos Principle 2, more Serious Sam games, and original IP from Croteam and the Croteam Incubator studios. Croteam will of course keep total creative freedom and Devolver Digital gets to keep making dumb recommendations that Croteam just ignores - we prefer it that way.

As for Croteam, we recently spoke to them about Serious Sam 4 and what it's like to be an indie dev in today's landscape. Here's what SFX/Music designer Damjan Mravunac said:

"And now, with online distribution and the revenue share with Steam or the Epic Store, it has become much easier for us to sustain our studio and development. We can track every day how many units are sold. If the game is doing good, we can react with live data.

"I think things are now easier than ever regarding sales, but regarding competition, it's really tough. How many games are out there? It's a lot. You need to find your space there, and only the best games will make it."

Serious Sam 4 is now available on Steam.