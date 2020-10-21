Cyberpunk 2077 has realistic lip-sync in 10 languages thanks to AI

CD PROJEKT RED used AI (artificial intelligence) to have full lip-sync for every single voiced character in the 10 languages.

CDPR used the "JALI" artificial intelligence to provide lip-synced dialogue across the 10 languages, with AI handling the heavy lifting with the thousands of characters with voice lines in Cyberpunk 2077.

The full video can be viewed below:

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19, 2020.