GIVEAWAY: Gaming peripherals upgrade thanks to Corsair worth $280

Cyberpunk 2077 has realistic lip-sync in 10 languages thanks to AI

CD PROJEKT RED used AI (artificial intelligence) to have full lip-sync for every single voiced character in the 10 languages.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Oct 21 2020 1:31 AM CDT
Cyberpunk 2077 has so much going under the hood that the smaller things like full lip-sync for every single voiced character in all dubbed 10 languages needs to be highlighted.

The team at CD PROJEKT RED has used artificial intelligence (AI) in a way that hasn't been done at this level in a huge AAA game, ever: full lip-syncing of every single voice character in all 10 dubbed languages is a huge point for Cyberpunk 2077.

CDPR used the "JALI" artificial intelligence to provide lip-synced dialogue across the 10 languages, with AI handling the heavy lifting with the thousands of characters with voice lines in Cyberpunk 2077.

The full video can be viewed below:

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19, 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 has realistic lip-sync in 10 languages thanks to AI 07 | TweakTown.com
