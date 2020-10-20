NASA teams with Nokia to install a 4G network on the moon by 2028

NASA has been funded up to get technology onto the surface of the moon, with plans to get 4G internet access installed by 2028.

NASA is teaming with Nokia to install 4G infrastructure on the moon, which would make it the very first cellular network on the moon.

The US space agency has selected Nokia to deploy an "ultra-compact, low-power, space-hardened" wireless 4G network on the moon, which is part of NASA's plans to have a long-term human presence on the moon by 2030. Nokia secured itself $14.1 million, which will be installed remotely on the moon.

How exactly? It will be installed remotely on the surface of the moon using a lunar hopper built by Intuitive Machines in late 2022 according to Nokia. Nokia continued, explaining: "The network will self-configure upon deployment", while the 4G wireless network will provide "vital command and control functions, remote control of lunar rovers, real-time navigation and streaming of high definition video".

But don't worry, Nokia has explained that the cellular network can be upgraded to 5G in the future.