NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
GIVEAWAY: Gaming peripherals upgrade thanks to Corsair worth $280

NASA teams with Nokia to install a 4G network on the moon by 2028

NASA has been funded up to get technology onto the surface of the moon, with plans to get 4G internet access installed by 2028.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 20 2020 8:20 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA is teaming with Nokia to install 4G infrastructure on the moon, which would make it the very first cellular network on the moon.

NASA teams with Nokia to install a 4G network on the moon by 2028 10 | TweakTown.com

The US space agency has selected Nokia to deploy an "ultra-compact, low-power, space-hardened" wireless 4G network on the moon, which is part of NASA's plans to have a long-term human presence on the moon by 2030. Nokia secured itself $14.1 million, which will be installed remotely on the moon.

How exactly? It will be installed remotely on the surface of the moon using a lunar hopper built by Intuitive Machines in late 2022 according to Nokia. Nokia continued, explaining: "The network will self-configure upon deployment", while the 4G wireless network will provide "vital command and control functions, remote control of lunar rovers, real-time navigation and streaming of high definition video".

But don't worry, Nokia has explained that the cellular network can be upgraded to 5G in the future.

Buy at Amazon

Moon [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.90
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/20/2020 at 7:06 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:see.news

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.