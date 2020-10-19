Final Fantasy VII + Final Fantasy VIII duo pack coming to Switch

Square Enix is releasing a $40 dual-game cartridge in APAC and Europe containing some of the best Final Fantasy games ever made.

Square Enix plans to bundle both Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered on a single re-release cartridge on Switch.

Today Square Enix confirmed the FFVII + FFVIII twin pack on Switch will also release in other regions including Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe. The collection will include both classic games on a single GameCard, including the remastered Final Fantasy VIII with its enhanced graphics and visuals and new cheat modes.

The collection will retail on store shelves for 40 Euros and is set to ship on December 4, 2020.

Square Enix also plans to ship Final Fantasy VIII remastered as a standalone release on PS4 for $20.