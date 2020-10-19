NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
GIVEAWAY: Get in the game with XPG - keyboard, headset and mouse pad

Final Fantasy VII + Final Fantasy VIII duo pack coming to Switch

Square Enix is releasing a $40 dual-game cartridge in APAC and Europe containing some of the best Final Fantasy games ever made.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Oct 19 2020 1:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Square Enix plans to bundle both Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered on a single re-release cartridge on Switch.

Final Fantasy VII + Final Fantasy VIII duo pack coming to Switch 22 | TweakTown.com

Today Square Enix confirmed the FFVII + FFVIII twin pack on Switch will also release in other regions including Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe. The collection will include both classic games on a single GameCard, including the remastered Final Fantasy VIII with its enhanced graphics and visuals and new cheat modes.

The collection will retail on store shelves for 40 Euros and is set to ship on December 4, 2020.

Square Enix also plans to ship Final Fantasy VIII remastered as a standalone release on PS4 for $20.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Complete Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$20.49
$46.86$24.89$38.04
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/19/2020 at 12:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.