SideQuest is seeing rapid growth following Quest 2 release

SideQuest, the alternative marketplace for Quest content, saw 15,000 new users sign up following the launch of Oculus Quest 2.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Fri, Oct 16 2020 6:55 PM CDT
SideQuest, the alternative marketplace for Oculus Quest content, is having a great week. Within three days of Quest 2's launch, it saw rapid growth in new users and unique visits.

SideQuest has had a good run recently. In September, the company received backing from some high-profile investors, including the founder of Oculus, Palmer Luckey. Now, SideQuest is riding high with a massive influx of new users following the release of Facebook's Quest 2 headset.

In a typical month, SideQuest sees roughly 300,000 users, but the release of Quest 2 is driving it closer to 300,000 users this week. The day before Quest 2 started shipping, SideQuest had 16K users and a modest 650 signups.

On Tuesday, when Quest 2 started landing on doorsteps, SideQuest saw 40k unique users, with 3600 new signups. On Wednesday, they saw 65k unique visitors with over 6000 new registrations, and the company received a further 60k visit and 4880 registrations on Thursday. That's 4x growth in less than a week!

SideQuest doesn't usually release numbers like this, so we don't expect to see a follow-up, but it's interesting to see this kind of insight following the launch of a new headset.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

