SideQuest is seeing rapid growth following Quest 2 release

SideQuest has had a good run recently. In September, the company received backing from some high-profile investors, including the founder of Oculus, Palmer Luckey. Now, SideQuest is riding high with a massive influx of new users following the release of Facebook's Quest 2 headset.

In a typical month, SideQuest sees roughly 300,000 users, but the release of Quest 2 is driving it closer to 300,000 users this week. The day before Quest 2 started shipping, SideQuest had 16K users and a modest 650 signups.

On Tuesday, when Quest 2 started landing on doorsteps, SideQuest saw 40k unique users, with 3600 new signups. On Wednesday, they saw 65k unique visitors with over 6000 new registrations, and the company received a further 60k visit and 4880 registrations on Thursday. That's 4x growth in less than a week!

SideQuest doesn't usually release numbers like this, so we don't expect to see a follow-up, but it's interesting to see this kind of insight following the launch of a new headset.