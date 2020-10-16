Sony teases holographic screen, Spatial Reality Display costs $5000

Sony teases its new Spatial Reality Display, with an amazing 3D optical experience for a tease of the future -- costs $5000.

Sony has just peeled back the veil on the future, with its new Spatial Reality Display to hit shelves in November for $5000. Check it out:

The new Spatial Reality Display renders 3D objects that react to the tilt you would normally do with your head in-person, with the 15.6-inch 4K LCD that was teased as the "Eye-Sensing Light Field Display". But now this official Sony Spatial Reality Display has a high-speed vision sensor that tracks your eye movement, and your position as you are moving your head -- or your body, around the display.

Sony's new Spatial Reality Display divides the screen for both your left and right eyes, creating the stereoscopic image in the end. The new Spatial Reality Display requires a decent PC to run it, with Sony recommending an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card.

There's a lot of stuff going on under the hood of the Spatial Reality Display, where it is processing its high-end real-time rendering algorithm -- working with two different 2K images that are matching your eye movement, all in real-time. That requires some PC grunt.

You'll be able to buy Sony's new Spatial Reality Display from Sony's own website and select retailers in November, for $5000.