NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
GIVEAWAY: Get in the game with XPG - keyboard, headset and mouse pad

Sony teases holographic screen, Spatial Reality Display costs $5000

Sony teases its new Spatial Reality Display, with an amazing 3D optical experience for a tease of the future -- costs $5000.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Oct 16 2020 12:25 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony has just peeled back the veil on the future, with its new Spatial Reality Display to hit shelves in November for $5000. Check it out:

The new Spatial Reality Display renders 3D objects that react to the tilt you would normally do with your head in-person, with the 15.6-inch 4K LCD that was teased as the "Eye-Sensing Light Field Display". But now this official Sony Spatial Reality Display has a high-speed vision sensor that tracks your eye movement, and your position as you are moving your head -- or your body, around the display.

Sony's new Spatial Reality Display divides the screen for both your left and right eyes, creating the stereoscopic image in the end. The new Spatial Reality Display requires a decent PC to run it, with Sony recommending an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card.

Sony teases holographic screen, Spatial Reality Display costs 00 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
Sony teases holographic screen, Spatial Reality Display costs $5000 07 | TweakTown.com

There's a lot of stuff going on under the hood of the Spatial Reality Display, where it is processing its high-end real-time rendering algorithm -- working with two different 2K images that are matching your eye movement, all in real-time. That requires some PC grunt.

You'll be able to buy Sony's new Spatial Reality Display from Sony's own website and select retailers in November, for $5000.

Buy at Amazon

Sony X800H 49 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with (XBR49X800H)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$648.00
$648.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/15/2020 at 11:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.