Google Meet for Glass offers hands-free collaboration for technicians

Google is running a beta program for Google Meet for Glass, a new version of the Meet application specifically designed for Glass.

Google this week revealed Google Meet for Glass, a reimagined version for Google Meet designed for the company's Glass Enterprise Edition 2 wearable computer.

Google Meet for Glass is a secure real-time video collaboration tool for hands-free communication while on the job. Meet for Glass allows workers to communicate with each other through live video chat. The camera on Google Glass will enable others to see exactly what the wearer sees, perfect for remote support.

Google said that it started testing Meet for Glass in its data centers to allow technicians to communicate remotely while maintaining social distancing protocols. Google's technicians used Meet for Glass for all sorts of purposes, including equipment review and training new employees, but the most common use case is remote assistance.

Google Meet for Glass allows workers to share a first-person view of their working on without interfering with what they're doing. The remote expert on the call can then guide the worker through the process in real-time.

Google uses Glass in its data centers, but the company said this technology applies to many professions, including factory workers, repair technicians, and medical professionals, to name a few.

Google Meet for Glass isn't widely available yet, but Google Workplace customers can request access to the beta program, provided they have Google Glass devices to use the software.