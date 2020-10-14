Flight Simulator's latest update is here, and gamers aren't happy

Microsoft Flight Simulator's new 1.9.5.0 update has fixed crashes to desktop, but gamers aren't happy with the small update.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has its new v1.9.5.0 update pushed out, and while it fixes some niggly issues -- gamers as a whole, aren't happy with the new small update.

Asobo Studio says that the new Flight Simulator v1.9.5.0 update fixes people crashing to the desktop, while crashes using the VFR map in-flight, and smart cam mode-related crashes mostly fixed. The developer says that the "Autogen buildings height has been reviewed", while players noted gigantic skyscrapers throughout the countryside.

Flight Simulator's new update has also had some changes made to the aerodynamics, with Asobo explaining "autopilot pitch oscillation has been reduced on some planes" while UI elements get a slight touch up. Asobo has also performed some unknown quality of life improvements to the Flight Simulator marketplace, too.