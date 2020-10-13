ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 GUNDAM inspired graphics card spotted

ASUS just teased its Z490 ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM edition motherboard, and now we're seeing our first glance at the ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 series GUNDAM edition graphics card.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 series GUNDAM edition graphics card has the same GUNDAM-inspired style, with the same triple-fan cooler that the GTX 1660 Ti TUF X3 graphics card. We have the white, blue, red style that GUNDAM brings to the custom graphics card which matches the Z490 ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM edition motherboard.

Not only do we have the Z490 ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM edition motherboard and now ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 series GUNDAM edition graphics card in the GUNDAM (and ZAKU) designs but there is AIO cooling, PSUs, new cases, and monitors all on their way.