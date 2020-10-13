NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 GUNDAM inspired graphics card spotted

ASUS ROG Strix motherboard inspired by GUNDAM teased, now a custom GeForce GTX 1660 series GUNDAM graphics card has been spotted.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 13 2020 11:46 PM CDT
ASUS just teased its Z490 ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM edition motherboard, and now we're seeing our first glance at the ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 series GUNDAM edition graphics card.

ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 GUNDAM inspired graphics card spotted 10 | TweakTown.com
The new ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 series GUNDAM edition graphics card has the same GUNDAM-inspired style, with the same triple-fan cooler that the GTX 1660 Ti TUF X3 graphics card. We have the white, blue, red style that GUNDAM brings to the custom graphics card which matches the Z490 ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM edition motherboard.

Not only do we have the Z490 ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM edition motherboard and now ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 series GUNDAM edition graphics card in the GUNDAM (and ZAKU) designs but there is AIO cooling, PSUs, new cases, and monitors all on their way.

ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 GUNDAM inspired graphics card spotted 09 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

