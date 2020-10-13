NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

GIVEAWAY: Get in the game with XPG - keyboard, headset and mouse pad

We have XPG's PRECOG gaming headset, SUMMONER mechanical gaming keyboard, and Battleground XL Prime RGB mouse pad up for grabs!

@camwilmot
Published Tue, Oct 13 2020
New Giveaway!

Global entry! We have teamed up with XPG to give away some of their awesome gaming gear to one lucky winner.

Up for grabs, we have XPG's PRECOG gaming headset, SUMMONER mechanical gaming keyboard, and Battleground XL Prime RGB mouse pad.

How to Win

Disclaimer

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.

  • The giveaway runs from October 13, 2020 until October 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm GMT +10 - no entries will be taken into consideration after that time.
  • We will select winner(s) randomly using Fanpage Karma's "Good Luck Fairy" (http://www.fanpagekarma.com/Facebook-promotion)
  • If you are a winner, you will be asked to provide your full name, address, and telephone number for shipping via Facebook message. These details will only be made available to the company participating in this giveaway. If you do not claim your prize within two weeks, it is forfeited.
  • For this weekly prize, anyone in the world can enter. You don't pay the shipping charges, but you are responsible for all taxes and / or duties.
