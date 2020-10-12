Apex Legends receives support for NVIDIA Reflex technology

NVIDIA announces it has Reflex technology inside of Apex Legends, joins Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, VALORANT, and Fortnite.

NVIDIA Reflex technology is slowly seeping its way into the largest esports games, with Reflex support now available in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends is the latest game to have NVIDIA Reflex support, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Valorant, and Fortnite already enjoying the system latency reducing technology. Reflex reduces latency and input lag in competitive games, which is a super-important deal for high-end and professional gamers.

These are the types of system latency improvements you're going to get with NVIDIA Reflex on and off -- look at the reductions on the lower-end GTX 1660 SUPER... it's impressive stuff.

To enable/disable NVIDIA Reflex manually:

Open the Origin Launcher Go to My Game Library Find Apex Legends and right-click the game Select Game Properties Click the Advanced Launch Options tab +gfx_nvnUseLowLatency 0 to disable NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency +gfx_nvnUseLowLatency 1 to enable NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency Click Save

I will actually have a much bigger deep dive into NVIDIA Reflex technology tomorrow.