Apex Legends receives support for NVIDIA Reflex technology

NVIDIA announces it has Reflex technology inside of Apex Legends, joins Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, VALORANT, and Fortnite.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Oct 12 2020 8:29 PM CDT
NVIDIA Reflex technology is slowly seeping its way into the largest esports games, with Reflex support now available in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends is the latest game to have NVIDIA Reflex support, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Valorant, and Fortnite already enjoying the system latency reducing technology. Reflex reduces latency and input lag in competitive games, which is a super-important deal for high-end and professional gamers.

Apex Legends receives support for NVIDIA Reflex technology 06 | TweakTown.com

These are the types of system latency improvements you're going to get with NVIDIA Reflex on and off -- look at the reductions on the lower-end GTX 1660 SUPER... it's impressive stuff.

To enable/disable NVIDIA Reflex manually:

  1. Open the Origin Launcher
  2. Go to My Game Library
  3. Find Apex Legends and right-click the game
  4. Select Game Properties
  5. Click the Advanced Launch Options tab
  6. +gfx_nvnUseLowLatency 0 to disable NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency
  7. +gfx_nvnUseLowLatency 1 to enable NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency
  8. Click Save

I will actually have a much bigger deep dive into NVIDIA Reflex technology tomorrow.

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

