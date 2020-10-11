NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Razer's new Blade Stealth 13 gets Intel's new Tiger Lake CPU on 10nm

Razer Blade Stealth 13 upgraded, with the 2020 refresh 13.3-inch laptop packing Intel's new 11th Gen Core Tiger Lake CPU.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 11 2020 11:22 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Razer has unveiled its 2020 refresh of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop, packing a 13.3-inch super-fast 120Hz-capable 1080p display and Intel's new Tiger Lake CPU.

Razer's new Blade Stealth 13 gets Intel's new Tiger Lake CPU on 10nm 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 is powered by Intel's latest 11th Gen Core Tiger Lake processors, with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor based on the new 10nm Super Fin architecture. We have 4-core/8-thread at up to 4.7GHz -- a large 800MHz increase over the previous-gen Razer Blade Stealth 13.

Razer is offering two different display options with a 1080p 120Hz display, while if you want a higher-end OLED you're getting dropped down to 60Hz. If you want a 4K panel you're stuck with the older Ice Lake CPU, while the stock Razer Blade Stealth 13 rocks the 1080p 60Hz OLED panel.

Razer's new Blade Stealth 13 gets Intel's new Tiger Lake CPU on 10nm 02 | TweakTown.comRazer's new Blade Stealth 13 gets Intel's new Tiger Lake CPU on 10nm 03 | TweakTown.com
Razer's new Blade Stealth 13 gets Intel's new Tiger Lake CPU on 10nm 04 | TweakTown.comRazer's new Blade Stealth 13 gets Intel's new Tiger Lake CPU on 10nm 05 | TweakTown.com

Inside both of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptops we have an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. There's no stock right now, but we should expect the new Blade Stealth 13 at select retailers (and the Razer website) in the coming months.

  • Razer Blade Stealth 13 - 1080p 120Hz - $1799
  • Razer Blade Stealth 13 - 1080p 60Hz OLED - $1999
Razer's new Blade Stealth 13 gets Intel's new Tiger Lake CPU on 10nm 06 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop (RZ09-03102E22-R3U1)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1499.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/11/2020 at 10:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.