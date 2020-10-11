Razer's new Blade Stealth 13 gets Intel's new Tiger Lake CPU on 10nm

Razer has unveiled its 2020 refresh of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop, packing a 13.3-inch super-fast 120Hz-capable 1080p display and Intel's new Tiger Lake CPU.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 is powered by Intel's latest 11th Gen Core Tiger Lake processors, with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor based on the new 10nm Super Fin architecture. We have 4-core/8-thread at up to 4.7GHz -- a large 800MHz increase over the previous-gen Razer Blade Stealth 13.

Razer is offering two different display options with a 1080p 120Hz display, while if you want a higher-end OLED you're getting dropped down to 60Hz. If you want a 4K panel you're stuck with the older Ice Lake CPU, while the stock Razer Blade Stealth 13 rocks the 1080p 60Hz OLED panel.

Inside both of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptops we have an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. There's no stock right now, but we should expect the new Blade Stealth 13 at select retailers (and the Razer website) in the coming months.