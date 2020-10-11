Warframe graphical upgrades are coming, RTX and DLSS could be used

Digital Extremes teases that NVIDIA RTX and DLSS visual upgrades could be coming to Warframe, with an updated rendering engine.

It looks like Digital Extremes is about to put in some huge graphical upgrades into Warframe, right after its 7th big expansion launched with Heart of Deimos.

Digital Extremes explains in a new post on the Warframe forums that they're moving away from their old rendering engine, with the new rendering upgrade providing the developers with a huge new playground of tools, improved graphics, and more to use in Warframe.

The post explains: "Since Warframe's launch, the number of dynamic lights we've typically used per-frame has been kept in the low single digits. Your gun, maybe a flashlight, maybe an ability cast... everything else was precomputed, stored in textures (light maps) and point clouds (light probes) or faked with 'glow sprites"..

It continues: "The reason for this: for every dynamic light we'd add to the frame, the legacy rendering engine would have to render everything it touched again. In a small hallway with a few Grineer muzzle flashes, this would create wild fluctuations in the rendering complexity... in the outdoor Landscapes it was a faceplant - one muzzle flash light = draw the whole valley again!!! Not only smashing your GPU but also choking the CPU with additional work".

Right at the end, the post teases: "RTX ON? What's next? Phasing out the legacy system will allow us to focus our efforts on one. This will open the doors for future exploration in new technologies. There's a lot going on in ray-tracing and machine-learning augmentation of rendering... stay tuned!"

Check out the full post here.