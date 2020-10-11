NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Warframe graphical upgrades are coming, RTX and DLSS could be used

Digital Extremes teases that NVIDIA RTX and DLSS visual upgrades could be coming to Warframe, with an updated rendering engine.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 11 2020 7:50 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It looks like Digital Extremes is about to put in some huge graphical upgrades into Warframe, right after its 7th big expansion launched with Heart of Deimos.

Digital Extremes explains in a new post on the Warframe forums that they're moving away from their old rendering engine, with the new rendering upgrade providing the developers with a huge new playground of tools, improved graphics, and more to use in Warframe.

The post explains: "Since Warframe's launch, the number of dynamic lights we've typically used per-frame has been kept in the low single digits. Your gun, maybe a flashlight, maybe an ability cast... everything else was precomputed, stored in textures (light maps) and point clouds (light probes) or faked with 'glow sprites"..

It continues: "The reason for this: for every dynamic light we'd add to the frame, the legacy rendering engine would have to render everything it touched again. In a small hallway with a few Grineer muzzle flashes, this would create wild fluctuations in the rendering complexity... in the outdoor Landscapes it was a faceplant - one muzzle flash light = draw the whole valley again!!! Not only smashing your GPU but also choking the CPU with additional work".

Right at the end, the post teases: "RTX ON? What's next? Phasing out the legacy system will allow us to focus our efforts on one. This will open the doors for future exploration in new technologies. There's a lot going on in ray-tracing and machine-learning augmentation of rendering... stay tuned!"

Check out the full post here.

Warframe graphical upgrades are coming, RTX and DLSS could be used 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Warframe Volume 1

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/11/2020 at 7:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:forums.warframe.com, wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.