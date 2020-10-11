Destiny 2's Steam migration ends December 2020

Destiny 2's Battle.net to Steam content transfers will end this December, Bungie confirms, so be sure to move your accounts over.

Destiny 2 hasn't been on Battle.net for a long time but anyone who bought the game on Blizzard's platform is still able to transfer their content, characters, and overall account over to Steam. Time to transfer is running out though. Bungie says the transfer will be cut off on December 1, 2020. After that, any un-transferred expansion content, unlocks, weapons, characters, and account data will be lost for good.

Bungie confirmed the news in a recent update, and also warned gamers that existing Steam progression will be overwritten if they migrate Battle.net data over. There's only one spot for Steam data.