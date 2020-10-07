NVIDIA's new GeForce driver ready for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 456.71 WHQL include support for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Beta that drops on October 15.

NVIDIA has just released its new GeForce Game Ready 456.71 WHQL drivers, which are optimized for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Beta coming on October 15.

The new drivers also enable NVIDIA Reflex in the beta, something that NVIDIA will be driving home with GeForce gamers in the coming months and into 2021. NVIDIA Reflex reduces system latency, which is a key part of having the absolute fastest response time between you (the gamer), your input (the mouse) and your display and the game.

Grab the new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 456.71 WHQL drivers here.