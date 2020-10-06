NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Population: One VR battle royale hits Standalone and PCVR October 22

BigBox VR announced that its battle royale game, Population: One is set to launch on October 22 with Quest, Rift, SteamVR support.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Tue, Oct 6 2020 12:00 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Big Box VR's highly anticipated Population: One VR battle royale game is just a few weeks away. The developer today revealed the game would launch on October 22.

Population: One VR battle royale hits Standalone and PCVR October 22 01 | TweakTown.com

Population: One is a first-person virtual reality battle royale game that is sure to attract Fortnite fans. Like Fortnite, Population: One allows you to collect materials to craft shelters, but you don't need to build your way to high perches in this game. Population: One gives you other means to reach high places.

Population: One is built around the Vertical Combat System (VCS), which encourages players to use height to their advantage. In Population: One, you can climb any vertical surface. Every player also gets a jetpack with a set of wings that allows you to fly from structure to structure.

"We've worked hard to bring POPULATION: ONE to as many platforms as possible by pushing the absolute limits of modern mobile VR chipsets," said Gabe Brown, BigBox VR's CTO and co-founder. "We're excited to see how players use the Vertical Combat System to compete and win starting on October 22!"

BigBox VR said Population: One would be available on the Oculus Store for Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest, and it's coming to SteamVR on the same day. Each version of the game is cross-play compatible, which means players will be up against people with Quest, Quest 2, Rift, Vive, Windows MR, and Index headsets. The game will sell for $29.99 on October 22.

Buy at Amazon

Valve Index VR Full Kit

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2250.00
$2499.00$2150.00$1860.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/6/2020 at 11:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bigboxvr.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.