Acer Predator X34S: 34-inch 3440 x 1440 @ 200Hz with 0.5ms response

It looks like Acer is about to unleash a new 34-inch UltraWide gaming monitor onto the market, with the new Acer Predator X34S teased.

The new Acer Predator X34S has a 34-inch Nano IPS-based panel with a native resolution of 3440 x 1440, with a super-smooth 200Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. Another big note is that the Acer Predator X34S has a super-fast 0.5ms response time.

We have a 1900R curvature on the Acer Predator X34S, with DisplayHDR 400 support and SDR brightness of 400 nits with up to 550 nits of brightness on offer with HDR enabled. There is no HDMI 2.1 unfortunately, but it does have 1 x DP 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.0 inputs.

As for pricing, we're looking at around $1472 (converted, as the Chinese pricing is the only one to go by right now).