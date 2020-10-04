NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Acer Predator X34S: 34-inch 3440 x 1440 @ 200Hz with 0.5ms response

Acer Predator X34S revealed: 34-inch UltraWide gaming monitor with 3440 x 1440 native res, 200Hz refresh, 0.5ms response.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 4 2020 9:29 PM CDT
It looks like Acer is about to unleash a new 34-inch UltraWide gaming monitor onto the market, with the new Acer Predator X34S teased.

Acer Predator X34S: 34-inch 3440 x 1440 @ 200Hz with 0.5ms response 02 | TweakTown.com
The new Acer Predator X34S has a 34-inch Nano IPS-based panel with a native resolution of 3440 x 1440, with a super-smooth 200Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. Another big note is that the Acer Predator X34S has a super-fast 0.5ms response time.

We have a 1900R curvature on the Acer Predator X34S, with DisplayHDR 400 support and SDR brightness of 400 nits with up to 550 nits of brightness on offer with HDR enabled. There is no HDMI 2.1 unfortunately, but it does have 1 x DP 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.0 inputs.

Acer Predator X34S: 34-inch 3440 x 1440 @ 200Hz with 0.5ms response 03 | TweakTown.com

As for pricing, we're looking at around $1472 (converted, as the Chinese pricing is the only one to go by right now).

Acer Predator X34S: 34-inch 3440 x 1440 @ 200Hz with 0.5ms response 04 | TweakTown.com
Acer Predator X34S: 34-inch 3440 x 1440 @ 200Hz with 0.5ms response 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

