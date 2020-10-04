NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Here's Big Navi in the flesh, Navi 21 GPU powers Radeon RX 6900 XT

AMD's new Navi 21 GPU die spotted, looks like Big Navi is ready to power the next-gen Radeon RX 6900 XT to battle the RTX 3080.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 4 2020 6:54 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We have just gotten our first peek at AMD's upcoming Big Navi in the form of the Navi 21 GPU that will power the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card. Check it out:

Here's Big Navi in the flesh, Navi 21 GPU powers Radeon RX 6900 XT 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The hot new picture of the Navi 21 GPU is courtesy of Coreteks, who said his sources said that this is the Big Navi "Navi 21" GPU that will power the Radeon RX 6900 XT. It's a gigantic GPU that looks to measure in at around 536mm2 (rough calculation).

What is more important here is the die features no HBM2 or HBM2e memory next to it, confirming that AMD will be going with GDDR6 (and 16GB of it) memory like the previous rumors have said.

Here's Big Navi in the flesh, Navi 21 GPU powers Radeon RX 6900 XT 02 | TweakTown.com

Here it is again against Navi 10, which powers the current flagship Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 3800X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$339.99
$339.99$328.98$328.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/4/2020 at 6:54 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, twitter.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.