Bloodborne is free on PlayStation Plus right now
FromSoftware's ultimate Victorian hack-and-slash Soulslike is currently free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PlayStation 4.
Bloodborne is currently free for PS Plus subscribers on the PlayStation Store, so grab it while it lasts.
Sony is apparently giving away Bloodborne to all PS Plus owners as a stealth freebie bonus for October's free games offering. This marks the second time Bloodborne has been free on PS Plus, and is a great game to pick up before the PlayStation 5 drops. Since it's a first-party game we expect Bloodborne will be fully backward compatible on the next-gen PS5, possibly with new updated features/FPS boosts.
Also remember Bloodborne will be free as part of the new PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 owners. All PS Plus subscribers who grab a PS5 will get access to a pool of 18 must-play PS4 games including Bloodborne, God of War, Uncharted 4, and many others.
The free PS Plus library expands with Vampyr and Need for Speed: Payback on October 6, so pick those up too when they drop.