NVIDIA delays GeForce RTX 3070 launch until day after Big Navi reveal

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070 delayed until October 29, the day after AMD unveils its new Radeon RX 6000 series powered by RDNA 2.

Published Sun, Oct 4 2020 10:28 PM CDT
NVIDIA has officially delayed the GeForce RTX 3070 launch by two weeks, coinciding within 24 hours of AMD's reveal of the RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.

The new GeForce RTX 3070 will launch on October 29, the day after AMD reveals its new Radeon RX 6000 series on October 28. NVIDIA announced the news in a very quick news post on their official website, with the original launch to happen on October 15... but this has since changed.

NVIDIA will now launch its GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card on October 28, and we will have day one reviews of all the cards that hit our labs.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

