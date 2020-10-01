NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Forget haptic gloves, HaptX is making a full-body haptic suit

HaptX, Virginia Tech, and the University of Florida received $1.5 million to build a full-body haptic feedback suit for VR.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Oct 1 2020 8:10 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A research team comprised of members from Virginia Tech, University of Florida, and HaptX recently received a $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation's National Robotics Initiative to fund the development of a full-body haptic feedback suit for use in VR and robotics applications.

Forget haptic gloves, HaptX is making a full-body haptic suit 01 | TweakTown.com

The project, dubbed ForceBot, will use HaptX's microfluid touch feedback system, which HaptX developed for its HaptX Gloves product. The microfluid touch technology enables HaptX to create highly detailed haptic simulations that simulate the shape, weight, and texture of virtual objects. ForceBot will use that technology to simulate both active and passive constraints on the wearer.

"ForceBot will advance knowledge at the convergence of virtual reality, robotic control, sensory feedback, ergonomics, and human factor fields," said Dr. Alexander Leonessa, Principal Investigator, Virginia Tech. "We're excited to create a system that increases immersion for VR users in applications requiring intensive body motions like sports and industrial skills training, gaming, emergency response, and many others."

ForceBot will support VR use cases, but the project is not strictly a VR accessory. The research team intends to use ForceBot technology in the robotics industry and exoskeleton development. The research project is scheduled to take four years to complete.

Buy at Amazon

Sinteluo Hi5 VR Glove Compatible with HTC Vive and Noitom's Project Al

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2000.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/1/2020 at 8:05 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:haptx.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.