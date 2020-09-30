AMD's new Radeon drivers released, big list of improvements

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.9.2 drivers released, includes support for Star Wars: Squadrons, huge list of improvements, too.

AMD has just released its new Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.9.2 drivers, which pack support for Star Wars: Squadrons, as well as a bunch of improvements especially for Radeon RX 5000 series graphics card owners.

We also have new Vulkan extension support, and improved stability across a number of games on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics cards. I have a full list below, but you can grab the new Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.9.2 drivers right here.

Fixed Issues

Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Radeon FreeSync may fail to enable after updating Radeon Software without a system reboot.

Screen flickering may be observed while MSI Afterburner is running or enabled on the system.

X-Plane 11 may experience an application hang or crash when using the Vulkan API.

DOOM VFR may experience corruption or artifacting in game on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations.

Performance metrics overlay may fail to open or appear after the system wakes from sleep.

Call of Duty: WWII may experience black textures on the ground or walls in zombies game mode.

Blocky corruption may be observed in Detroit: Become Human on some Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Using the Movies &TV application to edit video clips may result in green corruption in the clips.

Performance metrics may report incorrect values for current VRAM usage after an extended period of gameplay.

With HDR enabled, Windows desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.

World of Warcraft may experience corruption issues with anti-aliasing enabled on DirectX 12 API.

Launching Radeon Software after a driver upgrade, may cause the Auto OC dialogue to appear with "0 MHz" when the Auto OC feature has been previously enabled on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Known Issues