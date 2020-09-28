NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Check out Boston Dynamics' AI robot dog taking a walk in Canada

Boston Dynamics has its AI robot dog 'Spot' taking an 'evening stroll' through Northern Ontario in Canada, spotted by peeps.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 28 2020 11:03 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

I can't imagine driving or walking down the street and looking out the window to see Boston Dynamics' AI-powered Spot robot dog. Check it out:

Spot was seen in North Ontario, Canada taking an evening stroll and was shown in the above video posted to Twitter. Boston Dynamics got in on the fun, tweeting that "one of our Spot robots was recently filmed while out for an evening stroll with its handler, who is one of our commercial customers".

Boston Dynamics continued, explaining that the customer was "conducting routine mobility tests of the robot and kept it away from people, as required by our terms of use. We are excited about the peaceful, productive and well-supervised users of our robots for commercial applications such as power generation, construction and process manufacturing".

It would be kinda freaky to see Spot running along the road, but we are living in 2020, I guess...

Check out Boston Dynamics' AI robot dog taking a walk in Canada 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Terminator 2: Judgment Day [Blu-ray + Digital HD]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/28/2020 at 11:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:au.finance.yahoo.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.