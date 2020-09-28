Check out Boston Dynamics' AI robot dog taking a walk in Canada

Boston Dynamics has its AI robot dog 'Spot' taking an 'evening stroll' through Northern Ontario in Canada, spotted by peeps.

I can't imagine driving or walking down the street and looking out the window to see Boston Dynamics' AI-powered Spot robot dog. Check it out:

Spot was seen in North Ontario, Canada taking an evening stroll and was shown in the above video posted to Twitter. Boston Dynamics got in on the fun, tweeting that "one of our Spot robots was recently filmed while out for an evening stroll with its handler, who is one of our commercial customers".

Boston Dynamics continued, explaining that the customer was "conducting routine mobility tests of the robot and kept it away from people, as required by our terms of use. We are excited about the peaceful, productive and well-supervised users of our robots for commercial applications such as power generation, construction and process manufacturing".

It would be kinda freaky to see Spot running along the road, but we are living in 2020, I guess...