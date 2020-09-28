NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

This is what NVIDIA has to say about the GeForce RTX 30 series issues

The weekend was a drama-filled disappointment with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series issues, here's what NVIDIA has to say.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 28 2020 9:32 PM CDT
It has been quite the launch for NVIDIA and its new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, with plenty of people across the world sharing their issues since launch, and especially over the weekend.

I took a few days off after working hundreds of hours to get the reviews ready, so I've been playing catch up and need to do some re-testing of my cards on the new drivers. NVIDIA has now released a somewhat official statement talking about the issue.

NVIDIA said: "Regarding partner board designs, our partners regularly customize their designs and we work closely with them in the process. The appropriate number of POSCAP vs. MLCC groupings can vary depending on the design and is not necessarily indicative of quality".

So, what NVIDIA is saying here is 'we work closely with our board partners, there's no real specific SP-CAP or MLCC grouping that all AIBs can adopt because they're all different -- oh and SP-CAP and MLCC groupings are not indicative of quality'.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

