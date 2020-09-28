This is what NVIDIA has to say about the GeForce RTX 30 series issues

The weekend was a drama-filled disappointment with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series issues, here's what NVIDIA has to say.

It has been quite the launch for NVIDIA and its new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, with plenty of people across the world sharing their issues since launch, and especially over the weekend.

I took a few days off after working hundreds of hours to get the reviews ready, so I've been playing catch up and need to do some re-testing of my cards on the new drivers. NVIDIA has now released a somewhat official statement talking about the issue.

NVIDIA said: "Regarding partner board designs, our partners regularly customize their designs and we work closely with them in the process. The appropriate number of POSCAP vs. MLCC groupings can vary depending on the design and is not necessarily indicative of quality".

So, what NVIDIA is saying here is 'we work closely with our board partners, there's no real specific SP-CAP or MLCC grouping that all AIBs can adopt because they're all different -- oh and SP-CAP and MLCC groupings are not indicative of quality'.