Photon Lens is building the sleekest AR smart glasses we've ever seen

A mysterious company called Photon Lens recently started dropping hints about its upcoming augmented reality smart glasses for the fitness industry. We've only a few details about the device, but what we know so far has us very intrigued.

Photon Lens appears to be a very new company or, at the very least, a secretive company. Photon Lens doesn't seem to have a website, and the company's LinkedIn and Twitter pages are just a few weeks old. During that time, Photon Lens has dropped several hints about the specifications of the device.

According to Photon Lens' social media posts, the new smart glasses will be the first "true augmented reality" device designed for the fitness industry. The headset offers a 50-degree field of view, which is comparable to HoloLens and Magic Leap. And the image should be crisp, thanks to 2 million pixels of resolution per eye. All in a package that weighs just 85 grams.

The images give the impression that the Photon Lens smart glasses require a tethered compute device, but we're not sure what's in it. The company hasn't been specific about the upcoming smart glasses' processing components, but it made some pretty bold claims about its capabilities. In a post on LinkedIn, Photon Lens wrote:

"Photons are as fast as any laptop, have more storage capacity and are more interactive than any smartphone, and our batteries are more powerful and our hand tracking more precise than any other AR smart glasses to date."

Photon Lens said that its smart glasses would be "great for active gaming," and the company envisions fitness apps such as boxing games where you can spar in your living room with a professional fighter. The Photon Lens headset is a fully capable AR device, so you can also use it for media consumption or productivity, just like any other AR device.

We have no idea when the Photon Lens smart glasses would debut, and we've seen no indication of a price point.