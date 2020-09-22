NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Azure Object Anchors let you attach 3D content to physical objects

Microsoft announced a new cloud service for HoloLens 2 that enables developers to use physical objects as anchors for 3D content.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Tue, Sep 22 2020 11:52 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

HoloLens 2 is getting a significant feature upgrade. Microsoft released a new feature called Azure Object Anchors, which allow the HoloLens 2 to use physical objects to anchor 3D content. Say goodbye to QR code markers.

Azure Object Anchors let you attach 3D content to physical objects 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Azure Object Anchors is Microsoft's third cloud-backed service for Windows Mixed Reality. HoloLens 2 already supported Remote Rendering for streaming high-quality 3D content, and Spatial Anchors, which associates content with spaces.

Object Anchors adds another layer of granularity and allows developers to align content with physical objects. Microsoft said the new service uses the depth and geometry of physical objects to align 3D content, eliminates the need for manual alignment procedures that marker systems require.

Azure Object Anchors let you attach 3D content to physical objects 02 | TweakTown.com

"Azure Object Anchors enables our technicians to service vehicles more quickly and accurately thanks to markerless and dynamic 3D model alignment," said Koichi Kayano, Project Manager Technical Service Division at Toyota. "It has removed our need for QR codes, and eliminated the risk of error from manual model alignment, thus making our maintenance procedures more efficient. "

Microsoft's Azure Object Anchors feature is not yet widely available. The company worked with Toyota to develop the technology, and it's now accepting requests for a private preview of the platform. Microsoft did now say when it would become a standard feature for HoloLens 2.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung HMD Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset with 2 Wireless Con (XE800ZBA-HC1US)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$629.95
$630.00$654.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/22/2020 at 11:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techcommunity.microsoft.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.