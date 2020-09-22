Azure Object Anchors let you attach 3D content to physical objects

Microsoft announced a new cloud service for HoloLens 2 that enables developers to use physical objects as anchors for 3D content.

HoloLens 2 is getting a significant feature upgrade. Microsoft released a new feature called Azure Object Anchors, which allow the HoloLens 2 to use physical objects to anchor 3D content. Say goodbye to QR code markers.

Azure Object Anchors is Microsoft's third cloud-backed service for Windows Mixed Reality. HoloLens 2 already supported Remote Rendering for streaming high-quality 3D content, and Spatial Anchors, which associates content with spaces.

Object Anchors adds another layer of granularity and allows developers to align content with physical objects. Microsoft said the new service uses the depth and geometry of physical objects to align 3D content, eliminates the need for manual alignment procedures that marker systems require.

"Azure Object Anchors enables our technicians to service vehicles more quickly and accurately thanks to markerless and dynamic 3D model alignment," said Koichi Kayano, Project Manager Technical Service Division at Toyota. "It has removed our need for QR codes, and eliminated the risk of error from manual model alignment, thus making our maintenance procedures more efficient. "

Microsoft's Azure Object Anchors feature is not yet widely available. The company worked with Toyota to develop the technology, and it's now accepting requests for a private preview of the platform. Microsoft did now say when it would become a standard feature for HoloLens 2.