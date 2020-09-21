NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

GeForce RTX 3090 caught skinny dipping, PCB looks great in the nude

GIGABYTE's custom GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE OC gets stripped down raw, PCB shots taken and boy does it look glorious in the flesh.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 21 2020 5:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We finally have some gorgeous nudes of the custom GeForce RTX 3090 PCB, with the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE OC caught sunbathing in a new YouTube video.

GeForce RTX 3090 caught skinny dipping, PCB looks great in the nude 02 | TweakTown.comGeForce RTX 3090 caught skinny dipping, PCB looks great in the nude 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

You can see the new GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE OC graphics card and its unique dual 8-pin PCIe power connector design at the end. GIGABYTE is using flat 8-pin connectors with cable extenders, that are to the right of the board.

On the back of the card in the picture below we can see the huge 24GB of GDDR6X that Micron has provide to NVIDIA for its GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. You can see all of the chips on the front of the board in the pictures above, while the chips on the back of the RTX 3090 PCB can be viewed below.

GeForce RTX 3090 caught skinny dipping, PCB looks great in the nude 04 | TweakTown.com

Just like NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics card, GIGABYTE's custom GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE OC is also a triple-slot beast.

I'll have my day one review of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics card later this week.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA Titan RTX Graphics Card (NVIDIA Titan RTX)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2499.00
$2499.00$2499.00$2499.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/21/2020 at 5:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.