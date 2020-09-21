GeForce RTX 3090 caught skinny dipping, PCB looks great in the nude

GIGABYTE's custom GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE OC gets stripped down raw, PCB shots taken and boy does it look glorious in the flesh.

We finally have some gorgeous nudes of the custom GeForce RTX 3090 PCB, with the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE OC caught sunbathing in a new YouTube video.

You can see the new GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE OC graphics card and its unique dual 8-pin PCIe power connector design at the end. GIGABYTE is using flat 8-pin connectors with cable extenders, that are to the right of the board.

On the back of the card in the picture below we can see the huge 24GB of GDDR6X that Micron has provide to NVIDIA for its GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. You can see all of the chips on the front of the board in the pictures above, while the chips on the back of the RTX 3090 PCB can be viewed below.

Just like NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics card, GIGABYTE's custom GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE OC is also a triple-slot beast.

I'll have my day one review of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics card later this week.