NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Here's the most intelligent and dumbest states in the US

If you are wondering how your state ranks in the smartest to dumbest scale, you can find out here. You may be surprised.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Sep 21 2020 2:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

In the United States, people have continuously poked fun at specific states for having certain levels of intelligence.

Here's the most intelligent and dumbest states in the US 01 | TweakTown.com

Some states get a much worse wrap than others, and through this fun-poking, some stereotypes are generated. The thing about stereotypes, or at least some of them - is that many of them have veins of truth running through them. So, which states are smarter than others? A nationwide ranking of IQ scores combined with SAT and ACT scores has shown us a ranking.

It should be noted that while the results do draw metaphorical lines in the sand between states, no one should genuinely demonize any citizens from states that are "dumber". In every state in the US, there are brilliant people from all walks of life, and everyone should assume that they have something new to learn from someone when they meet them - no matter where they come from.

The data shows these states to be the top 10 in intelligence:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Minnesota
  3. New Hampshire
  4. Connecticut
  5. Wisconsin
  6. Kansas
  7. Vermont
  8. Iowa
  9. New Jersey
  10. Colorado

Top 10 "dumbest" states in the US (in order):

  1. Hawaii
  2. Nevada
  3. Mississippi
  4. Alabama
  5. Florida
  6. South Carolina
  7. West Virginia
  8. Louisiana
  9. North Carolina
  10. Arizona
Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.99
$13.99$13.99$15.75
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/21/2020 at 12:00 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.