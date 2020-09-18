GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 SG pushed to 2340MHz, breaks OC world records

NVIDIA's new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 has been overclocked to an incredible 2340MHz, enough to break OC world records.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card is here and while it might not have much overclocking headroom in stock -- and custom form -- that doesn't mean there's hard limits.

You just need the right mods and cooling and it can be pushed pretty high, with the folks at TecLab smashing another OC world record with a modified GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 SG graphics card. The card itself was cooled to sub 0C temperatures with liquid nitrogen (LN2) cooling.

TecLab used an Intel Core i9-10900K which was also LN2 cooled, and overclocked up to a huge 6.1GHz -- alongside the LN2 cooled GALAX RTX 3080 SG graphics card at 1749/2019MHz (base, boost) with a stable 2310MHz during the 3DMark testing.

This is incredible, as my sample of the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO (my review here) can only hit 2070MHz or so during its total peak... sitting around 2025-2040MHz. This is on its stock TRI FROZR 2 triple-fan cooler and fans at 100%.

LN2 on the other hand... well, 2310MHz would be kinda insane.