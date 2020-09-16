ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX at Best Buy costs $1799

Eyeing off the new ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX? That's going to cost you $1799 -- a $300 premium over the RTX 3090 FE.

NVIDIA revealed its super-insane 8K gaming graphics card in the GeForce RTX 3090 not too long ago, priced at $1499 -- but man, custom cards are going to be expensive.

Best Buy has listed the ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX variant for $1799, a $300 premium over the GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition. We should expect similar, and maybe a little more (or a little less) performance over the RTX 3090 FE -- so you'd be paying for the style and thermal performance.

I'd also expect this to be wave one pricing, with prices to surely tip over $2000 once the first wave of ASUS RTX 3090 ROG STRIX graphics cards to sell out. $1800 is a big pill to swallow, especially if the performance over the RTX 3080 (which will start at $699) isn't a huge leap.

