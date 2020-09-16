NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

PlayStation 5 to cost $449, digital-only at $399, analyst predicts

Bloomberg analyst predicts PlayStation 5 digital edition could cost $399, which represents a sizable hardware sales loss for Sony.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Sep 16 2020 2:31 PM CDT
Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Masahiro Wakasugi predicts Sony could price the digital-only PlayStation 5 at $399, and the full disc-based system at $449 to counter Microsoft's Xbox pricing.

In a move that would likely conquer the 9th generation, Sony could prepare for a sizable loss on PlayStation 5 console hardware in exchange for more units sold. Bloomberg's own analysts echo the variable pricing scheme that sees the PS5 base model dropping as low as $449 and the digital-only model reduced to $399, the base price of

  • PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - $399
  • PlayStation 5 - $449

Sony is expected to sell as many PlayStation 5 units it makes available. That expectation is especially true at this price point. The prediction is centered around Sony once-again besting Microsoft's console prices. This worked out well for the 8th generation, which Sony dominated early on with a $399 PS4 compared to the $499 Xbox One.

Sony doesn't necessarily have to reduce prices to these levels to be competitive over Microsoft, however.

Analyst firms like Ampere Analysis predict the PlayStation 5 duo will handily outsell the Xbox Series S and Series X models in 2020 by 1.1 million units. The PS5 is expected to outsell the next-gen Xbox duo by roughly 67 million by 2024.

The PlayStation 5 is expected to cost $450 to manufacture and produce, not including extra shipping fees. The PS5 will be especially costly in this regard: Sony is paying extra to ship PS5 units by air freight to the U.S., sources say.

Quick calculations from ResetERA's PlayStation earnings guru ArmGunar show that Sony could lose roughly $87 from PS5 digital editions at a $399 price point.

Sony could lose up to $66 on every base PlayStation 5 console if it sold for $449.

Other evidence suggests the PlayStation 5 could sell for $399 and $499, respectively. Spain's largest retailer El Corte Ingles has listed two mysterious consoles in its database: Aurea for $399, and Enigma for $499. These could be the next-gen PlayStation 5 duo.

No pricing has been officially revealed, but that should change in less than an hour when Sony's PS5 livestream goes live at 4PM EST.

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

