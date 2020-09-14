NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Here's the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition under a thermal camera

NVIDIA's new Ampere GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition goes under a FLIR thermal camera, video shows it heating up over 8 minutes.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 14 2020 10:04 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We are so very close to the NDA embargo lift on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition review -- our GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition unboxing article is here -- but now we have some new thermal images to check out:

Here's the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition under a thermal camera 01 | TweakTown.comHere's the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition under a thermal camera 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new thermal images are courtesy of a reviewer 'accidentally' uploading footage of their FLIR thermal image testing on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card. The reviewer heated the card up for 8 minutes, going from its idle 34C temperature through to 65C.

The video has been removed since, but some still images were captured thankfully -- I cannot confirm or deny how hot or how not-hot (haha) that the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition gets -- but we're not far away from those results.

Keep your eyes peeled on TweakTown.

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$199.98
$199.98$199.98$199.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/14/2020 at 10:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, reddit.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.