Here's the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition under a thermal camera

NVIDIA's new Ampere GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition goes under a FLIR thermal camera, video shows it heating up over 8 minutes.

We are so very close to the NDA embargo lift on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition review -- our GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition unboxing article is here -- but now we have some new thermal images to check out:

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new thermal images are courtesy of a reviewer 'accidentally' uploading footage of their FLIR thermal image testing on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card. The reviewer heated the card up for 8 minutes, going from its idle 34C temperature through to 65C.

The video has been removed since, but some still images were captured thankfully -- I cannot confirm or deny how hot or how not-hot (haha) that the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition gets -- but we're not far away from those results.

Keep your eyes peeled on TweakTown.