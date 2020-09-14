Project xCloud streaming to transform gaming with these 172 Xbox games

Project xCloud launches tomorrow, offering a Stadia-smashing 172 games to stream on compatible Android mobile phones and tablets.

Starting tomorrow, all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can stream 172 Xbox games to their Android devices. Project xCloud goes live tomorrow and takes aim at Google Stadia by delivering a true cross-platform experience with mobile-to-console cross-saves and full cloud integration.

Gamers can start a playthrough of a Game Pass game on console and seamlessly pick up right where they left off while on-the-go. It's kind of like the Switch but only with some intense wireless data crunching. As always, bandwidth and latency are issues with game streaming, so keep that in mind.

Project xCloud Info

Coming September 15

Android only

Not all devices compatible ( full list here

Available on Samsung Galaxy Store & Google Play Store

Included in $14.99/mo Game Pass Ultimate subscription

EA Play games coming to xCloud streaming this Holiday

Wireless Bluetooth controllers supported

Xbox profile, saves, friends carry over

Resume play exclusive to Game Pass titles

Project xCloud launches tomorrow with 172 games. Here's some notable games, followed by the full game list below:

Notable games:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

ARK

Blair Witch

Carrion

Crackdown 3 (campaign only)

Darksiders III

DayZ

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep & Forsaken

Dirt 4

Don't Starve

Elder Scrolls Online

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears of War 1, 4, 5

Halo 5

Halo Wars

Halo Wars 2

Halo MCC

Hellblade

Hollow Knight

Journey to the Savage Planet

Metro 2033 Redux

Mortal Kombat X

No Man's Sky

Ori and the Blind Forest 1 & 2

Outer Worlds

Pillars of Eternity

Resident Evil 7

Sea of Thieves

Shadow Warrior 2

Slay the Spire

Sniper Elite 2

State of Decay 2

Streets of Rage 4

Subnautica

Surge 2

Talos Principle

Terraria

Untitled Goose Game

Wasteland 1 - 3

We Happy Few

World War Z

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami 1 - 2

Full Project xCloud game list