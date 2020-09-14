NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

It would cost you $538,000 to buy every single game from Steam

Buying every single game on Steam would cost just over $530,000 -- which isn't too damn bad at all. Santa, you know what to do!

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 14 2020 12:34 AM CDT
If you've got $500,000+ burning a hole in your pocket, firstly -- I'll give you my bank details, but second if you wanted to buy all of the games on Steam -- and I mean all of htem, then it'll cost you a swift $538,000.

Well, if you want to be down to the dollar we're talking about $537,192.37 at full price, while the games currently discounted (at the time of writing) would cost you $521,909.63. Now remember, we're talking about every single damn game on Steam -- not just 100 or 200, but every single one.

The data is from Buy All Steam Games, which is constantly tracking Steam and all of its games and the entire price of every single one if you were to buy them at once. You can see when the huge Steam sales are on, as the price of the entire Steam library drops by so much -- look at July 2020, it dropped down to around $320,000 for the entire Steam library.

I really thought it would've easily had been $1 million, but I guess not?

NEWS SOURCES:steam.seewang.me, kotaku.com.au

