Japan is sending 4K and 8K cameras to both Mars, and its moons

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and broadcaster NHK are making new 4K and 8K cameras that will be to Mars, and its moons.

We're about to get some big camera upgrades on the Red Planet, with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and broadcaster NHK teaming on making new 4K and 8K cameras.

These new 4K and 8K cameras will be sent to capture images of Mars and its moons (both Phobos and Deimos) for the future Martian Moons Exploration (MMX) missions. Unlike Intel's multimedia instruction set, this version of MMX will take pictures and send them back to Earth to "create a smooth image".

The originals, however, will be stored on the capsule that will return to our pale blue dot. Japan is expected to have its MMX spacecraft liftoff in 2024, reaching Mars by 2025 -- then add another year for the capsule with the original pictures taken to arrive back home.