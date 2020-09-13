NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Japan is sending 4K and 8K cameras to both Mars, and its moons

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and broadcaster NHK are making new 4K and 8K cameras that will be to Mars, and its moons.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Sep 13 2020 9:11 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We're about to get some big camera upgrades on the Red Planet, with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and broadcaster NHK teaming on making new 4K and 8K cameras.

These new 4K and 8K cameras will be sent to capture images of Mars and its moons (both Phobos and Deimos) for the future Martian Moons Exploration (MMX) missions. Unlike Intel's multimedia instruction set, this version of MMX will take pictures and send them back to Earth to "create a smooth image".

The originals, however, will be stored on the capsule that will return to our pale blue dot. Japan is expected to have its MMX spacecraft liftoff in 2024, reaching Mars by 2025 -- then add another year for the capsule with the original pictures taken to arrive back home.

Japan is sending 4K and 8K cameras to both Mars, and its moons 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Interstellar (4K UHD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$5.99
$5.99$5.99$5.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/13/2020 at 8:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.