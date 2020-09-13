NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NVIDIA next-gen Quadro RTX with Ampere GPU spotted with 48GB of GDDR6

NVIDIA's next-gen Quadro RTX details: Ampere GPU with 10752 CUDA cores, 48GB of GDDR6 and 768GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Sep 13 2020 3:13 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has already unveiled its new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series, with the new GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition recently unboxed on TweakTown -- we're now hearing about Quadro RTX.

NVIDIA next-gen Quadro RTX with Ampere GPU spotted with 48GB of GDDR6 04 | TweakTown.com

Moore's Law is Dead is behind the news, posting a screenshot from the NVIDIA Control Panel that teased an unannounced, unknown Ampere-based graphics card. The graphics card in question has 48GB of GDDR6 memory (not GDDR6X like in the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090) and 10752 CUDA cores.

NVIDIA's purported Quadro RTX graphics card would have its 48GB of GDDR6 on a 384-bit memory bus, with 768GB/sec of memory bandwidth. Keep in mind the GeForce RTX 3080 has 10GB of GDDR6X on a 320-bit memory bus with 760GB/sec memory bandwidth.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA Titan RTX Graphics Card (NVIDIA Titan RTX)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2499.00
$2499.00$2499.00$2499.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/13/2020 at 3:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.