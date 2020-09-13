NVIDIA next-gen Quadro RTX with Ampere GPU spotted with 48GB of GDDR6

NVIDIA has already unveiled its new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series, with the new GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition recently unboxed on TweakTown -- we're now hearing about Quadro RTX.

Moore's Law is Dead is behind the news, posting a screenshot from the NVIDIA Control Panel that teased an unannounced, unknown Ampere-based graphics card. The graphics card in question has 48GB of GDDR6 memory (not GDDR6X like in the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090) and 10752 CUDA cores.

NVIDIA's purported Quadro RTX graphics card would have its 48GB of GDDR6 on a 384-bit memory bus, with 768GB/sec of memory bandwidth. Keep in mind the GeForce RTX 3080 has 10GB of GDDR6X on a 320-bit memory bus with 760GB/sec memory bandwidth.