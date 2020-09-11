NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

You may have never seen a Sunspot in this much detail before

Europe upgraded its solar telescope called GREGOR, and it has captured what could be one of the best images of a Sunspot to date.

Published Fri, Sep 11 2020
If you are like me, you really like high detail images of the beauties of space, and what object to capture in glorious high-detail than our Sun?

Above, we have an image of a sunspot, which is created by pockets of magnetic activity on the Sun's surface. These magnetic fields then trap stellar plasma and create a cool region located in the center. These spots can result in a coronal mass ejection (CME), or solar flares.

Researchers used the GREGOR telescope located at the Teide Observatory in the Canary Islands to capture this stunning image of a sunspot. While the spot itself may seem small, it should be noted that they can be thousands of kilometers wide, essentially meaning that the spot we are looking at could potentially swallow the entire Earth. If you want more information on this topic, check out this link here.

