Far Cry VR is coming to an arcade near you next year!

Ubisoft wants to teach you the definition of insanity all over again, but this time the experience will be much more immersive. Ubisoft partnered with Zero Latency to bring the Far Cry franchise to VR arcades.

"Have I ever told you the definition of insanity?" It's not doing the same thing over and over again; it's doing it over again, but this time in VR. Ubisoft today revealed Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity, an 8-player VR arcade experience that will take you back to Far Cry 3's Rock Island, home of Vaas Montenegro.

Ubisoft announced the game with a 1-minute trailer that doesn't tell us a much, but it does paint a picture of what you should expect from the experience. The trailer opens up with good old Vaas asking his signature question, so we presume you'll come face to face with him at some point.

The trailer also depicts a group of players who are presumably playing a co-op game. In Far Cry 3, you had to save yourself and your friends from Vaas and his men. This game seems to be you and your friends getting them back.

Ubisoft created Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity exclusively for the Zero Latency VR arcades, which offer arena-scale VR experiences that you can't have at home. Zero Latency's platform includes VR headsets and tracked rifle peripherals for a realistic simulation experience.

Zero Latency has over 45 locations in 22 countries, with 13 in North America, 5 in Australia, and many more in Europe and Asia. The Far Cry VR experience isn't available yet, but Zero Latency expects to roll it out in 2021 as countries recover from the global pandemic.