Xbox Series S size comparison proves it'll fit nicely on your shelf

The Xbox Series S is a small, but mighty next-gen console that won't take up nearly as much real estate space as the Series X.

New cross-console size comparisons show just how small the Xbox Series S actually is.

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

The cheaper $299 Xbox Series S is the smallest console Microsoft has ever made, and it shows. The Series S is 60% smaller than the Series X, and is actually smaller than the One S and One X systems too. Unlike the Series X with its footlocker-shaped chassis, the Series S has a more traditional rectangular shape that's much more shelf-friendly.

The Series S' size reduction and shape design is made possible by a reduction in hardware specifications. The digital-only Series S has 1/3rd the GPU power as the Series X, and a 61% reduction in RDNA-based GPU computed units. RAM has also been dramatically scaled back from 16GB GDDR6 to 10GB GDDR6 and a reduction in bandwidth speeds.

These power drops mean the Series S generates a lot less heat and doesn't require the same vortex-based heat mitigation the Series X uses. The low-cost console has a no-frills fan right at the top covered by a gigantic vent. It's a utility design that matches small form-factor computing with functionality.

The next-gen duo releases November 10, 2020, and the Xbox Series S will be $299, whereas the Series X is $499.

Check below for side-by-side spec comparisons of each console: