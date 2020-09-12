NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Xbox Series S size comparison proves it'll fit nicely on your shelf

The Xbox Series S is a small, but mighty next-gen console that won't take up nearly as much real estate space as the Series X.

Published Sat, Sep 12 2020 10:08 AM CDT
New cross-console size comparisons show just how small the Xbox Series S actually is.

The cheaper $299 Xbox Series S is the smallest console Microsoft has ever made, and it shows. The Series S is 60% smaller than the Series X, and is actually smaller than the One S and One X systems too. Unlike the Series X with its footlocker-shaped chassis, the Series S has a more traditional rectangular shape that's much more shelf-friendly.

The Series S' size reduction and shape design is made possible by a reduction in hardware specifications. The digital-only Series S has 1/3rd the GPU power as the Series X, and a 61% reduction in RDNA-based GPU computed units. RAM has also been dramatically scaled back from 16GB GDDR6 to 10GB GDDR6 and a reduction in bandwidth speeds.

These power drops mean the Series S generates a lot less heat and doesn't require the same vortex-based heat mitigation the Series X uses. The low-cost console has a no-frills fan right at the top covered by a gigantic vent. It's a utility design that matches small form-factor computing with functionality.

The next-gen duo releases November 10, 2020, and the Xbox Series S will be $299, whereas the Series X is $499.

Check below for side-by-side spec comparisons of each console:

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

